February 19, 2026

We Stand With Israel
LOCAL
Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s Parents to Speak at Beth Tfiloh
LOCAL
Ex-Orioles Coach Helps Lead Israel Baseball to World Baseball Classic
LOCAL
Jewish Museum of Maryland Acquires Rare Artifact Related to ‘Jew Bill’
LOCAL
Black and Jewish Unity Dinners Return to Baltimore
LOCAL
Baltimore Area Schools and Synagogues to Celebrate Purim 2026
OBITUARY
Marlene Resnick, Longtime Baltimore Jewish Communal Leader, Dies at 89
WEEKLY OBITS
May Their Memory Be for a Blessing
EDITORIAL
A Commission’s Reset, After the Hijack
EDITORIAL
Red Light, Green Light and the Iran Gamble
EDITORIAL
The Gaza Death Toll
EDITORIAL
Rethinking Sanctuary Laws
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Barak Stockler: Leading Jewish Teens and Young Adults in Baltimore
LAST WORD
Rabbi Shlomo Horwitz: Cheswolde Rabbi Reaches Out to the Community to Deepen Ties With Judaism
SYNAGOGUE SPOTLIGHT
Kol Halev Hosts Sunday School at Art With a Heart
CALENDAR
What’s Coming Up? Our Top Picks.
POLL QUESTION
What is Your Favorite Part of Purim?
