February 19, 2026 By - - February 19, 2026 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailTumblrMixPrint We Stand With Israel February 20th Digital Magazine LOCAL Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s Parents to Speak at Beth Tfiloh LOCAL Ex-Orioles Coach Helps Lead Israel Baseball to World Baseball Classic LOCAL Jewish Museum of Maryland Acquires Rare Artifact Related to ‘Jew Bill’ LOCAL Black and Jewish Unity Dinners Return to Baltimore LOCAL Baltimore Area Schools and Synagogues to Celebrate Purim 2026 OBITUARY Marlene Resnick, Longtime Baltimore Jewish Communal Leader, Dies at 89 WEEKLY OBITS May Their Memory Be for a Blessing EDITORIAL A Commission’s Reset, After the Hijack EDITORIAL Red Light, Green Light and the Iran Gamble EDITORIAL The Gaza Death Toll EDITORIAL Rethinking Sanctuary Laws YOU SHOULD KNOW Barak Stockler: Leading Jewish Teens and Young Adults in Baltimore LAST WORD Rabbi Shlomo Horwitz: Cheswolde Rabbi Reaches Out to the Community to Deepen Ties With Judaism SYNAGOGUE SPOTLIGHT Kol Halev Hosts Sunday School at Art With a Heart CALENDAR What’s Coming Up? Our Top Picks. POLL QUESTION What is Your Favorite Part of Purim? To advertise, please call 410-902-2300, ext. 2 SHARE WITH A FRIEND! www.jewishtimes.com