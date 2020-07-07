On May 2, Carole L. Kanefsky (née Lipsitz) of Baltimore at 77. She was predeceased by her husband Barry Kanefsky. She is survived by her children Eve K. (Craig) Phythyon and Mitchell (Robin) Kanefsky; sister Harriet (Burton) Gelvar; grandchildren Eric P. Phythyon, Rachel Kanefsky, and Aaron Kanefsky.
Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Cantor’s Music Fund, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.
KANEFSKY
