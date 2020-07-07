On April 28, Harold Lipsicas at 66. He is survived by his children Deidre Lipsicas and David Lipsicas; sister Alexis Underwood; former wife and best friend Susan Wendel Brody; former mother-in-law Rose Wendel; and nephew Craig Underwood. He was predeceased by his daughter Hillary Lipsicas and parents Cantor Hillel Lipsicas and Charlotte Lipsicas.

Contributions may be sent to ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855.

