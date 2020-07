On May 3, Roslyn Neudecker in Baltimore at 93. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Neudecker; brother Irving Morrison; and son Stanley Nusenko. She is survived by her children Larry Neudecker and Debbie Wells; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Nusenko; grandchildren Mike and Adriane Neudecker, Laurie Rainier, Errol Nusenko, and Jessie Reamer; great-grandchildren Ivori Reamer, Ethan and Seth Rainier; nieces and nephews Debra Geiger, Howard Nusenko, and Dora Golfetta; and many other relatives, some of which survived the Holocaust.

