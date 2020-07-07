On April 29, Brian Noel at 52. He is survived by his girlfriend Darla Bennington; son Joseph (Kristin) Noel; parents Susan and Melvin Oberfeld; siblings Lisa Beaty, Nancy Oberfeld, and Thomas Oberfeld; a grandson William Noel; two nieces and a nephew; and many friends. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Danielle Noel and father Norman Noel.

Contributions may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the charity of your choice.

