On May 1, Allan Leonard Sachs of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by his wife Mary Patricia Sachs (née Baglione); children David (Cynthia) Sachs and Lisa (Lori) May-Sachs; sister Iris Anne (Martin) Collins; and grandchildren Dylan and Brett Sachs. He was predeceased by his parents Sarah and Isadore Sachs.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

