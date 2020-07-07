On April 30, Margaret C. Tannenbaum (née Green) of Bel Air at 95. She is survived by her children Debra (Edward) Sherwin, Dr. Lee (Debra) Tannenbaum, and Harvey (Kate) Tannenbaum; siblings Harry Green and Thelma Mickelson; grandchildren Kelly Sherwin, Lisa Tannenbaum, Amy Tannenbaum, Alex Tannenbaum, and Laura Hager; and great-grandchildren Helena Sherwin Trommels and Josephine Sherwin Trommels. She was predeceased by her husband Calvin Tannenbaum, son Mark Tannenbaum, brother Jerry Green, and parents Esther and Sidney Green.

Contributions may be sent to Temple Adas Shalom, 8 N. Earlton Road, Ext, Havre De Grace, MD 21078.

