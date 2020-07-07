JCC Opens Indoor Classes

Members of the JCC of Greater Baltimore are reuniting with old friends after a period of social hibernation.

The Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC had its first indoor fitness class in nearly three months June 28 and has opened its Fitness Center. However, while the JCC doors start to budge open, it is still putting in place measures to be meticulously careful.

Members are required to preregister for the live, physical classes. Masks must be worn upon arrival, but are not required during activities. “We will be spacing people out by at least six feet for our fitness activities, and our healthcare partners at LifeBridge Health have told us that wearing a mask could hinder the healthy intake of oxygen during a physically demanding workout,” the JCC website states. Participants must also bring their own mat and water bottles (water fountains are closed), and guests are not permitted. Only members who are 16 and older may participate in in-person group fitness classes or go to the Fitness Center.

Staff will also monitor their temperatures and answer health questionnaires before each shift.

The JCC housekeeping staff sanitizes the Fitness Center after every session with disinfectant sprays, wipes, and fogging.

Only 50 people can come to the Fitness Center within a 75 minute session. June 28 saw five sessions, with a total of 95 members come in. This averages a third of JCC’s normal capacity, according to Justin Dominick, senior director of fitness.

The Fitness Center is open Monday through Thursday from 7:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.-8 p.m.; Friday from 7:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-3:15 p.m. The JCC suggests on its website arriving up to 20 minutes early for time to check in. Preregister at jcc.org/schedules.

The JCC offers some more options outdoors, such as the classes under a tent on Tennis Court Four. Classes include body combat, body flow, and cardio classes. Outdoor fitness classes have been available since June 1.

The JCC will continue this format for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the JCC will continue its virtual fitness classes, too. “We know that many of our members are not comfortable coming back yet and we want to make sure that they have at-home exercise options available to them. We have also archived all of our classes so that members can view them whenever they’d like,” said Dominick.

