When Will My Synagogue Open?

With areas of the state entering Phase 3, some synagogues have resumed physical services. The JT has reached out to congregations to find their plans. Many synagogues on this list have virtual services available on their websites, too.
“Open” refers to physical services available, while “TBD” means the synagogue’s building is still closed to in-person services.
Please check for updates or email [email protected] if you have more information or are from a congregation we have not reached yet/is not on this list.
Agudath Israel of Greenspring: Open
Agudath Israel of Baltimore: Open
Arugas Habosem: Open
Baltimore Community Kollel: Open
Baltimore Hebrew Congregation: TBD
Beth Am Synagogue: TBD
Beth El Congregation: July 10; outside with limited number of guests
Beth Israel Cogregation: July 17; outside in parking lot, only by RSVP
Beth Shalom: before September
Beth Tfiloh Congregation: TBD
Bolton Street Synagogue: TBD
B’nai Israel Congregation: July 10; outside in parking lot with zoom option
Chabad at John Hopkins: September 18 (Rosh Hashanah); off-site at Inn at the Colonnade
Chevrei Tzedek: will decide July 9
Chizuk Amuno Congregation: TBD
Columbia Jewish Congregation: TBD
Eldersberg Jewish Congregation: est. September
Greenspring Sephardic Center: TBD
Kehliath B’nai Torah: Open
Ner Tamid in Greenspring: Open indoor and outdoor services
Shomrei Mishmeres HaKodesh: Open
Shaarei Tfiloh Congregation: TBD
Suburban Orthodox: TBD
Temple Adas Shalom: Closed for July, may be open outside next month
Temple Beth Shalom: TBD
Westminster Synagogue Adat Chaverim: Closed permanently as of July