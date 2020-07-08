When Will My Synagogue Open?

With areas of the state entering Phase 3, some synagogues have resumed physical services. The JT has reached out to congregations to find their plans. Many synagogues on this list have virtual services available on their websites, too.

“Open” refers to physical services available, while “TBD” means the synagogue’s building is still closed to in-person services.

Please check for updates or email [email protected] if you have more information or are from a congregation we have not reached yet/is not on this list.

Agudath Israel of Greenspring: Open

Agudath Israel of Baltimore: Open

Arugas Habosem: Open

Baltimore Community Kollel: Open

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation: TBD

Beth Am Synagogue: TBD

Beth El Congregation: July 10; outside with limited number of guests

Beth Israel Cogregation: July 17; outside in parking lot, only by RSVP

Beth Shalom: before September

Beth Tfiloh Congregation: TBD

Bolton Street Synagogue: TBD

B’nai Israel Congregation: July 10; outside in parking lot with zoom option

Chabad at John Hopkins: September 18 (Rosh Hashanah); off-site at Inn at the Colonnade

Chevrei Tzedek: will decide July 9

Chizuk Amuno Congregation: TBD

Columbia Jewish Congregation: TBD

Eldersberg Jewish Congregation: est. September

Greenspring Sephardic Center: TBD

Kehliath B’nai Torah: Open

Ner Tamid in Greenspring: Open indoor and outdoor services

Shomrei Mishmeres HaKodesh: Open

Shaarei Tfiloh Congregation: TBD

Suburban Orthodox: TBD

Temple Adas Shalom: Closed for July, may be open outside next month

Temple Beth Shalom: TBD

Westminster Synagogue Adat Chaverim: Closed permanently as of July

