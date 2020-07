On May 12, Marilyn Kinstlinger (née Wiseman) of Baltimore due to complications from Parkinson’s at 88. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Jack Kinstlinger; sons Michael Kinstlinger (Amy Gross) and Jeremy (Melissa) Kinstlinger; and grandchildren Gabriel, Samuel, Sari, and Remy Kinstlinger. She was predeceased by her parents Sophie and Morris Wiseman and sister Helen Shomron.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.

