On May 16, Norman Levin of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by his wife Essie Levin (née Beitler); children Marcie Thurlow, Michael (Ellen) Levin, Sol Levin, and Jennifer (Brian) Zlotnick; and grandchildren Dani (Brian) Kooperman, Rachel Levin, Ben Levin, Henry Zlotnick, Hallie Zlotnick, Anya Thurlow, and Marae Thurlow. He was predeceased by his brother Jerry Levin and parents Cecelia and Barry Levin.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation Education Fund, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Similar Posts: