On May 12, Monroe Lunitz of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by his children Hennie (Dr. Richard) Chase, Betsy (Michael) Pressman, and Kathi (Jeffrey) Karlin; siblings Marilyn (Ned) Sonabend and Michael (EJ) Dopkin; grandchildren Emery Pressman, Kelly Chase (David) Zion, Aubry Pressman (fiance Adam Granat), Dylan Karlin, and Jake Karlin; and by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Joy Lunitz (née Dopkin); parents Benjamin and Adele Lunitz; and sister-in-law Ansela Dopkin.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

