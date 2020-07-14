On May 19, Esther Louise “Weezie” Miller (née Rosenbaum), wife, mother, and grandmother, at 87. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Miller; daughter Julie Miller; and grandson Adam Miller. She is survived by her husband Marty Miller; children George (Norma) Miller, John (Cheryl) Miller, and Carrie (Al) Parker; and grandchildren Laura (Karen) Brown, Anna Miller, Kamber Parker, Alex Parker, and Eli Miller.

Contributions may be sent to Greenville Area Parkinson Society or Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

