On May 16, Howard Platt of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by his children Dr. Jeffrey (Pamela) Platt, Marc (Julie) Platt, and Wendy Platt (Scott) Newberger; sister Elinor Laupheimer; brother-in-law Robert Mandel; grandchildren Michael (Channy) Platt, David Platt (Rabbi Ariel Greenberg Platt), Dr. Kevin (Dr. Sarah) Platt, Samantha (Michael) Auerbach, Jonah (Courtney) Platt, Hannah Platt (fiance Avery Rosin), Benjamin and Henry Platt, and Max, Eli, Alana, and Shira Newberger; great-grandchildren Elisheva, Devorah, Naphtali, Michal, and Rivkah Platt, Hailey Platt and Jacob Ezra Platt, Ryan, Noah, Jordan, Sawyer Auerbach, and Joseph Michael Platt. He was predeceased by his wife Sue Ellen Platt (née Sezzin); siblings Gary Platt and Beverly Mandel; brother-in-law Michael Laupheimer; and parents Max and Bertha Platt.

Contributions may be sent to Chicago Jewish Day School, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Sinai Akiba Academy, or to the Jewish Federation of your choice.

