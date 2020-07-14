On May 25, Alexander Raykher of Baltimore at 59. He is survived by his wife Raisa Raykher (née Gloger); son Michael Raykher; and sister Mila (Alexander) Shkolnik. His close family in Baltimore includes brother-in-law Mark Gleger; sister-in-law Marianna Gleger; niece Yelena Shirkin (Michael); nephew Paul Gleger; niece Irina Suris; and nephew Grigori Shkolnikov. He was predeceased by his parents Yelena and Semyon Raykher.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, bmorehumane.org/donate/.

Similar Posts: