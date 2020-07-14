On May 12, Melvin Richman at 92. He is survived by his wife Harriet Richman (née Silverman); children Sheri (Steven) Rubin and Michael Richman; grandchildren Lauren Rubin and Sara (TJ) Ward; great-granddaughters Briar and Hanna Ward; brother-in-law Len Markow; sister-in-law Ethel Hart; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by sister-in-law Vivian Markow and parents Abraham and Bess Richman.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

