Henry Rosenberg, a.k.a. Paul Rosson, was born to Ida and Max Rosenberg. At this same time his sisters, Jean and Bernice, welcomed Henry’s twin brother Sidney. He was always a caring uncle to Byra, Jay, Leslie, and Ellen. In adult years this carried over to their respective families, too. In 1958, he moved to New York City, where he spent the rest of his adult life. This is where he blossomed as an actor and expanded his skills in the various areas of art. His connection with family in NYC existed via his beloved Kassel family cousins. He was a member of Actors’ Equity Association (the Labor Union representing American Actors and Stage Managers in theater) and the Screen Actors Guild (“SAG,” representing film and TV, etc.). He was in dozens of Broadway and national plays.

Similar Posts: