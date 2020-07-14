On May 22, Irene Fishman Siegel, college instructor, social activist, mother, and wife of Bernard “Bernie” (blessed memory 2015) died of COVID-19 at 91. She is survived by her children Paul Bennett Siegel of Costa Rica, Marc Howard Siegel (Linda Zangwill) of San Diego, and Yoni Siegel of Greenbelt; grandchildren Dahlia (Preston) Canter of Kirkland, Wash., Maya Siegel of Seattle, and Emma Siegel of Austin, Texas; great-granddaughter Marni (Dahlia and Preston); and older sister Selma Bacher.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.

Similar Posts: