On May 25, I. Irving Stein of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by his wife Ethel Stein (née Cooperman); children Linda Barton and Neil Stein (Judith Blank); grandchildren Yayle (Clayton) Jacob and Adam Stein; and niece Diane Kendall. He was predeceased by his grandson Tyler Harris Barton; sister Frances Stern; and parents Anna and Joseph Stein.

Contributions may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct, Baltimore, MD 21208. JT

