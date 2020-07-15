On May 25, Stacey Nicole Adamski of Abingdon at 52. She is survived by her husband Steve Adamski; daughter Brooke Adamski; mother Ilene Pleet; siblings Lori (Travis) Butler and Ed (Jennifer) Pleet; mother-in-law Sharon Adamski; brothers and sisters-in-law Dolores Barnstein, Valerie Bonias, Frank Adamski, Ron Adamski, and Fred Steigerwald; nieces and nephews Danni, Deana, Drew, Frankie, Grace, Hannah, Jordan, Kate, McClain, Nick, Riley, Stephanie, Steven, Tyler, and Valerie; and numerous extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her father Louis Pleet.

Contributions may be sent to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 200 East Joppa Road, Suite 407, Towson, MD 21286.

