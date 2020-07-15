On May 30, Betty Dora Alperstein at 92. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years Benjamin “Benny” Alperstein and her brother Robert “Bob” Hall. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, and friends.

Contributions may be sent to Sinai Hospital Department of Radiology, c/o Development, 2401 West Belvedere Avenue Baltimore, MD. 21215.

