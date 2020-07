On May 26, Rabbi Nathan Bark, Ph.D., at 92. He is survived by his wife Adele Bark (née Rosenbaum); daughter Sandra Grossberg (Alexi Sarnevitz); and grandson Aaron Sarnevitz. He was predeceased by his brothers Sam and Morris Bark and daughter Karen Grinspan.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish National Fund – Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.

