On May 26, Martin David Bossman at 72. Husband of the late Adele Iris “Butchie” Bossman (née Flomenbaum); father of Michael Bryan Bossman; brother of Shari (Carl) Blinn and the late Edward (Monica) Bossman; son of the late Morris and Rosalie Bossman; uncle of Gayle Beltrand and Dawn Goodman; and great-uncle of Javier, Manuel, and Shayna Beltrand.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Similar Posts: