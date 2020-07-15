On May 26, Anita Bernice Davis. She was wife of Theodore Davis, and they had been together for 60 years. She is survived by her children Jody (Davis) Cohen, Courtney (Davis) Early, and Darrin Davis, DDS. Daughter-in-law Michelle (Meyerowitz) Davis. Son-in-law Barry Cohen and John Early. Grandchildren Blake Davis, Reece Early, Gabby Davis, Jordyn Early, Carly Davis, and Tatum Early. She was the daughter of Sylvia and Milton Fepelstein.

Contributions may be sent to The Breast Cancer Research Fund, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, New York 10036.

