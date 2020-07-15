Kosher, Vegan PLNT Burger Comes to Columbia

If you’ve been hankering for a spot to dine that’s both kosher and animal-product free, the new PLNT Burger in Columbia may be just what you’re looking for. Located within the Whole Foods Market at 10275 Little Patuxent Parkway, its menu offers everything from cheeseburgers and chili bowls to salads and soft serve.

Stating that Americans consume approximately 50 billion hamburgers a year, Jonah Goldman, PLNT Burger’s director of strategic marketing, made clear what he views as the crucial work his company is doing to change the food industry.

Describing them as some of “the most destructive industries from a health and environmental perspective,” Goldman explained that “the fast food industry in particular, and the industrial meat industry, have for too long operated at the expense of animals, environment, and human health.”

By contrast, Goldman views PLNT Burger as an opportunity to provide customers with everyone’s favorite, classic American comfort foods while at the same time leaving behind a positive ecological footprint and removing significant amounts of cholesterol from the American diet.

PLNT Burger opened its first store in Silver Spring in September of 2019, Goldman said, while its Columbia location opened May 15. They began making plans for the Columbia location when Whole Foods approached them about potentially using their space. PLNT Burger currently operates out of two other locations in Washington, D.C., and Wynnewood, Pa., with all four stores residing within a Whole Foods Market. The company receives its kosher certification from DC Kosher.

Like most dining establishments in the COVID-19 era, the Columbia PLNT Burger is open just for takeout and delivery, Goldman said.

When indoor seating is allowed again in the Whole Foods building, however, Goldman hopes to have a “really beautiful, spacious area for us to provide a very intimate and hospitable experience for our guests.”

