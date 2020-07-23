The Park Heights community had planned a solidarity march against anti-Blackness and anti-Semitism August 9.

“As we see the COVID numbers, we decided that we did not feel comfortable hosting an in-person march. We are now discussing how we are going to shift gears so we can move forward,” said the Park Heights Women’s Solidarity March leadership to the Jewish Times in a Facebook message.

The community planned two informational sessions too. It canceled these too. The group posted on Facebook:

We are inspired by and grateful for your support our movement. However, in light of the increasing COVID numbers, and for protection of all participants, we do not feel comfortable holding an in-person march at this time. We are discussing how to move forward and will update you as soon as we have more details. 🙏

The organizers are Black and Jewish women. The event would have called on Jewish women in Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood to stand in solidarity with Black women to protect Black lives.

