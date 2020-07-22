On May 31, Eve Secunda (née Rosenfeld) of Gambrills at 74. She is survived by husband Ronald Secunda; children Sherrie Secunda Morris (Mark Randall Morris) and Mark Steven Secunda (Miriam Elise Frieman Secunda); sister Linda Carol Wasserman (late Harvey Wasserman); grandchildren Ashley Suzanne Morris, Michelle Irita Morris and Adam Joshua Secunda; sisters-in-law Debra Beryl Secunda and Gail Secunda; and nieces Kim Fishman and Robin De Angelo. She was predeceased by parents Susan and Siegfried Rosenfeld.

Contributions may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024.

Similar Posts: