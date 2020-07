On June 1, Muriel Ella Silverstein (née Weisberg) of Sykesville at 93. She is survived by children Marc Silverstein (fiancee Sheryl Platt) and R. Steven (Cheryl) Silverstein; sisters-in-law Judy (Stanley) Silverstein and Carolyn Silverstein; grandchildren David (Becky) Silverstein, Stephanie (M. Zachary) Kraft, R. Scott Silverstein (fiancee, Anne Lumpkin) and Rachel Silverstein; great-grandchildren Jacob and Nathan Silverstein and Logan Kraft; daughter-in-law Ellen Silverstein; and nieces and nephew Roz (Ron) Guarnieri, Marcie (Jeff) Plotkin and Michael Silverstein. She was predeceased by longtime companion Bernard Popick; parents Tillie and Irving Weisberg; and sisters Shirley (Elmer) Lappin and Sonya (Alex) Passen.

Contributions may be sent to FRA-Fairhaven Residence Association 7200 Third Avenue Sykesville, MD 21784. In memo section of check note – “employee appreciation fund.”

