Banners for Black Lives Matter at Beth Am, Chizuk Amuno

Some area synagogues have put up Black Lives Matter banners outside of their buildings to support the movement against racial injustice.

Beth Am Synagogue did so the week of July 6.

“Our sign followed our definitive statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement,” Beth Am Rabbi Daniel Cotzin Burg said. “The signage is a concrete expression of these congregational values, which we feel is important for our membership — Black, white and brown — to see when they encounter our building. We are also cognizant of our neighbors, the majority of whom are Black, as we strive to convey our values and allyship to anyone who walks or drives by and as we aspire to serve as an effective and just anchor institution in Reservoir Hill.”

Chizuk Amuno Congregation did the same July 10, with two banners that read “Black Lives Matter” and “If Not Now, When?”

