Jewish Organizations Receive Grants for Coronavirus Response

Baltimore County announced $400,000 in grant awards to 50 community organizations, including several local Jewish organizations, to enhance local COVID-19 response.

Funds come from donations by BGE, the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the David and Barbara B. Hirschhorn Foundation, the Henry and Ruth Blaustein Rosenberg Foundation, and Chesapeake Realty Partners. The allocations were decided by the Baltimore Community Foundation and announced July 21.

“County government is working around the clock to respond to this crisis, but we know even more needs to be done. We’re so thankful for partners like BGE, Tradepoint Atlantic, the Weinberg Foundation and all our generous donors for recognizing that we are in this together,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a press release.

Funding will be used to support the costs of personal protective equipment, safeguards to reopening, food distribution, virtual counseling services, rental assistance, educational supplies and technology.

Jewish organization awardees include CHANA, a program of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore; Friendship Circle of Baltimore; and Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland. Other awardees include HACSI Hindu American Community Service Inc., the Islamic Society of Baltimore, St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center and more.

“We’re going to use it to help with our programs of veterans assistance,” JUSA Director Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum said. “The funds are especially important during these trying times. We want to extend our funds and be more able to help more veterans with both food and financial assistance.”

Rabbi Eli Solomon of Friendship Circle said they will use the funds to help with the programming challenges COVID-19 presents. “We will be able to add to our programming and expand to help more families in the community,” he said.

Donations the Baltimore County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund continue to be accepted at BCF.org/emergencyresponsefund. Future grant awards will be determined by additional funds raised.

