Giant Food to Expand Kosher Sections Before High Holidays

While one biblical giant is best known for taking a stone from a slingshot to the forehead, a different, more modern one is helping the local community prepare for the High Holidays. Giant Food is planning to roll out an “assortment refresh” to many of its kosher sections in time for Rosh Hashanah, said Michael Schlicker, category manager of specialty/international/kosher at Giant Food.

Schlicker explained that most of Giant’s stores already have smaller 4’ or 8’ kosher sections, and that it is these sections that will be updated with products that have already been introduced at the larger kosher sections at some of its other stores. Some of the new items that will be available include Gefen organic red beets, Haddar hearts of palm, Knorr falafel mix and Manischewitz kosher sea salt. Giant stores that will be seeing this assortment refresh include their locations at 6340-50 York Road, Baltimore; 6223 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville; and 6480 Freetown Road, Columbia.

The update is the result of both a new local team handling Giant’s kosher business and of enhanced partnerships with A&L Foods and Kayco Kosher and Beyond, the owner of the Manischewitz brand of products, Schlicker said.

The release is timed to come out prior to Rosh Hashanah, Schlicker said, and the update will remain in place after the conclusion of the High Holiday season.

And when it comes to COVID-19, Schlicker said Giant has taken steps to keep their shopping experience safe. This includes the installation of one-way aisles with floor markers, the addition of temporary plexiglass shields at cash registers and customer service desks and the limitations placed on the maximum number of persons allowed in a store at a given time. Lastly, Schlicker noted the creation of a “senior hour” between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., during which those with compromised immune systems “may shop when the store is most sanitized and least crowded.”

