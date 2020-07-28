On June 19, William Friedlander at 93. Husband of the late Esther (née Goldstein) Friedlander; father of Richard (late Sharon) Friedlander, Robert (Jaci) Friedlander and Sari (Eric) Tublin; brother of Sanford (Annette) Friedlander and the late Howard Friedlander; son of the late Benjamin and Ida Friedlander; grandfather of Brad (Aliza) Friedlander, Tracy Friedlander (Panagis Galiatsatos), Lauren (Brett) Fader, Juli (Adam) Taylor, Jamie Friedlander, Jesse Tublin and Zoe Tublin and great-grandfather of Anna, Stella, Lila, Brooklyn, Jaxon and Brooks. Also survived by sister- and brother-in-law Harriet and Morton Silverstein, nieces and nephews, and caregivers under the direction of Dalzina Glover.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Similar Posts: