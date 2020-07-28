On June 18, Ivan Goldstein of Owings Mills at 73. He is survived by sons Scott (Meghan) Goldstein, Michael (Sandy) Goldstein and Mark (Chelsea) Goldstein; sister Lori Goldstein Laskaris and grandchildren Seth, Alexandra and Hailey Goldstein. He was predeceased by parents Sylvia and Herbert I. Goldstein.
Contributions may be sent to Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Company, 10010 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.
GOLDSTEIN
