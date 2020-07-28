LEHMAN

On June 17, Sally Ann Lehman at 89. She is survived by niece Paula (Mason) Saltzman; great-niece; Jaclyn Saltzman and great-nephew Eric Saltzman. She is predeceased by siblings Bernard Lehman, Franklin Lehman and Millard Lehman; nephew Jeffrey Lehman and parents Samuel and Hortense Lehman.
Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

