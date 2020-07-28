On June 17, Sally Ann Lehman at 89. She is survived by niece Paula (Mason) Saltzman; great-niece; Jaclyn Saltzman and great-nephew Eric Saltzman. She is predeceased by siblings Bernard Lehman, Franklin Lehman and Millard Lehman; nephew Jeffrey Lehman and parents Samuel and Hortense Lehman.
Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
LEHMAN
On June 17, Sally Ann Lehman at 89. She is survived by niece Paula (Mason) Saltzman; great-niece; Jaclyn Saltzman and great-nephew Eric Saltzman. She is predeceased by siblings Bernard Lehman, Franklin Lehman and Millard Lehman; nephew Jeffrey Lehman and parents Samuel and Hortense Lehman.