On July 5, Marshall Alan Heyman Minkin of Towson, husband, father and grandfather, at 76. He married his sweetheart, the former Helen (Honey) Brown June 21, 1964. Along with his wife, he is survived by daughters Lissa Minkin of Saratoga, Calif., and Toba Minkin Rainess of Baltimore; son Matthew Minkin; and daughter-in-law Ingrid Minkin of Towson. He was the much loved and admired papa of Sara, Jake, Noah and Sofia. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Marshall’s dedicated caregivers from Best Health Care and the team at Gilchrist Hospice.

Contributions may be sent to Maryland Association for Parkinson Support at www.marylandparkinsonsupport.org.

