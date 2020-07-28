On June 18, Leon Okun of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by wife Zelda Okun (née Bender); children Nancy (Howard) Pollinger, Dr. Marc Okun (Dr. Margie Goldberg-Okun) and Martin Okun; sister-in-law Rosalie Okun; grandchildren Emily (Ryan) Weissmueller, Andrew (Stephanie) Pollinger and Dr. Sandy (Jonathan) Ginsberg and great-grandchildren Avery and Gavin Pollinger and Logan and Jacob Weissmueller. He was predeceased by brother Harold Okun and parents Lottie and Nathan Okun.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

