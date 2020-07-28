On June 20, Beatryce Radinsky (née Geare) at 95. She was predeceased by husband Mitchell “Mickey” Radinsky. She is survived by children Leonard (Phyllis) Radinsky, Roz (Ted) Cornblatt, Lawrence (Stephanie) Radinsky, Randee (Ron) Glassman and Michael (Betsy) Radinsky and by grandchildren Martin (Helaine) Radinsky, Wayne (Jennifer) Cornblatt, Aileen (Jason) Selznick, Philip (Natasha) Cornblatt, Brian (Sarah) Radinsky, Rick (Holly) Radinsky, Stephen (Heather) Radinsky, Jodi Cornblatt Smith, Melissa (Kevin) Mako, Samantha Radinsky, Amy (Chris) Anderson, Jacob Radinsky, Sarah Radinsky, Matthew (Nina) Glassman, Nina (Brett) Ungar and Jocelyn Glassman (of blessed memory). She will be remembered also by 35 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Pearl Berg, Clara Davidoff, and Lois Anoff Davis and by her parents Michael and Minnie Geare.

Contributions may be sent to Jocelyn Sara Glassman Scholarship and Endowment Fund, 1403 Highview Dr. Lutherville, MD 21093 or Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.

