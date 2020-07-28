On June 18, Theodore “Ted” Rosenberg at 78. He is survived by children Elizabeth Rosenberg, Jacob (Samantha) Rosenberg, Seth (Aliza) Rosenberg and Marian Rosenberg; siblings Victor Rosenberg (Nina Edwards) and Laurie Russell; grandchildren James Rosenberg, Elesia Bowers, Erika Bowers and Max Rosenberg and great-grandson Tyler Wessels. He was predeceased by wife Michele Rosenberg (née Kayne); brother Leonard Rosenberg and parents Leonard and Edna Rosenberg.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Science Fiction Society, Inc., PO Box 686, Baltimore, MD 21203 or Cub Scout Pack 210, JWV Post 210, 2390 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 #130.

