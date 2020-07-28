On Friday, June 19 Ramon P. “Ray” Steinberg of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by children Bradley Steinberg, Jordan Steinberg, and Laura ( late David) Jenks; brother Albert (Donna) Steinberg; grandfather Diana, Alissa, Jason Steinberg and Levi Steinberg. He was predeceased by late wife Sunny Steinberg (née Cohen); brother The Honorable Marvin Steinberg and parents Israel and Dorothy Steinberg.
Contributions may be sent to (MAPS) Maryland Association For Parkinson Support, Inc., P.O. Box 450, Brooklandville, MD 21022.
