JCS Offers Free Program for Job Seekers

The Ignite Career Center of Jewish Community Services will offer one week of free virtual help for job hunters from August 17 – 21 daily, starting 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The program, Jump Start Essentials, will helps guests find a job. Lessons in each session will include essential skills, tools and strategies to conduct a successful job search. There will also be a lesson in resume writing, how to make a LinkedIn profile and network, and how to interview.

There will be five sessions in total.

“In the current job market, competition among job seekers is fierce,” said Jacki Ashkin, director of community connections, in a press release. “Ignite Career Center’s professional career coaches and certified resume writers will help participants gain the edge they need to stand out from the crowd.”

Learn more and register at jcsbalt.org/events/jump-start. For additional questions, email Candice White at [email protected]

“Given the challenging employment landscape at this time of great uncertainly we wanted to make our Jump Start Essentials program easily accessible to the entire community,” said Lisa Gorman, senior manager, JCS Career Services. “The program covers all the critical skills needed for fast-tracking job seekers on a path to a productive and successful job search.”

