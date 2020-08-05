KOHLENSTEIN — On June 22, Mildred “Minnie” Kohlenstein Greenberg (née Kipnes) of Baltimore at 94. She is survived by husband Abraham Greenberg; son Jeffrey Deitchman (Kathy); son-in-law Michael Simons; siblings Beatrice (late Mickey) Rohfsler, Ida (late Nathan) Greenberg and Pauline (Richard) Moses; grandchildren Stevan (Stacy) Simons and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Moffet; great-grandchildren Jared and Zachary Simons and Logan and Jonah Moffet. She was predeceased by her husbands Samuel Deitchman and Sy Kohlenstein; daughter Harlene Simons; siblings David (Fritzie) Kipnes and Dorothy (Leonard) Seiler; and parents Samuel and Sadie Kipnes.

Contributions may be sent to Friendship Circle of Baltimore, 6701 Old Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or their email at [email protected]

