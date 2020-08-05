KOPPEL — On July 11, Herbert Joel Koppel of Baltimore at 96. He is survived by children Michele and Bruce Kremer and Dorathy and Arnold Golberg; grandchildren Stacey and Shaun Hardwick, Evan and Lisa Kremer, Jill and Greg Lohr, Sheri and Daniel Swope and William and Michelle Golberg; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife Bernice Koppel (née Allex); siblings Matilda Friedman and Bertram Koppel; and parents Harry and Gertrude Koppel.

Contributions may be sent to The Jewish War Veteran’s, 1 Ivory Crest Court, Baltimore, 21208.

