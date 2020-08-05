LAND — On June 23, Ina Segal Land at 81 due to COVID-19. She is survived by children Samuel D. and Sharon Land M.D., Jeffrey P. and Dina Land, Pamela L. and Richard Stimpson of Intervale, N.H.; and Susan J. Land Esquire of Salisbury; grandchildren Sarah, Jessica, Helen, Adam, and Melissa Land and Sophie Stimpson; and sisters-in-law Anne Heyman and Shani Lerner. She was predeceased by husband Marvin J. Land and parents Joseph and Yetta Segal. She will be missed by her dear friend Leonard Tucker and many other friends and relatives.

Contributions can be made to Surfgimp Foundation, PO Box 5153, Arlington, VA 22205 or The Maryland Zoo, 1876 Mansion House Drive, Baltimore, MD, 21217. JT

Similar Posts: