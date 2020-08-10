Baltimore Neighborhood Rocked by Gas Explosion

A reported gas explosion in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood has left one woman dead, four people in serious condition and one other awaiting rescue, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department’s Twitter account on August 10.

The blast, which occurred near the corner of Reisterstown and Labyrinth roads, tore through at least three different houses, fire officials said.

In addition to firefighters, rescue workers currently at the scene include some Special Rescue Operations units, according to a tweet from Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734. It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Speaking to the Baltimore Sun, 77-year-old resident Moses Glover described the blast. “It knocked me across the bed,” Glover told the Sun. “I came downstairs and saw all of the front of the houses across the street, they were on the ground. I had a picture window downstairs, the glass is in the chair now.”

In a statement, Brandon M. Scott, president of the Baltimore City Council, said the explosion “was absolutely devastating. The tragedy hit close to home as I received a call from my mother who works nearby in the Reisterstown Plaza. She heard the blast from her job.”

“My heart and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the residents of this community,” Scott continued. “During this time of uncertainty, the only thing that matters is the safety and wellbeing of our neighbors.”

