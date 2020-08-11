On June 20, Sherrie Lynn Steel of Phoenix at 69. She is survived by husband of 50 years Farron; children Jason (Jenny) Steel and Jennifer (Elizabeth) Steel; grandchildren Perrin, Bryce, Gavin and Skylar Steel; sister Debbie Dinkin Shavitz (Mike); sister-in-law Cathy (Eric) Steel; brother-in-law Gary (Blanche) Steel, and Eddie (Barb) Steel. Aunt of Lauren Stern, Jeremy (Meghan) Steel, Lauren (Daniel) Blumenfeld, Danny (Jenn) Steel and Alex Steel.

Contributions may be sent to Phoenix Children’s Hospital 2929 E.Camelback Rd., Ste. #122 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Checks made to the address above can be sent with a note that says “To the Child Life department, In memory of Sherrie Steel.”

Similar Posts: