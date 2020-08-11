On June 18, Rose K. Strauss (née Kohn) at 94. Wife of the late M. Richard Strauss, she is survived by children Dr. Leon Strauss, Hannah (Dr. Martin) Magram and Sarah (Edward) Himmelfarb; sister Esther Wolberger; grandchildren David (Yalda) Magram, Clara Magram, Henry (Yan) Magram, Benjamin (Aisatta) Himmelfarb, Charlotte Himmelfarb and Daniel Himmelfarb; and great-grandson Sean Magram. She was predeceased by parents Leah and Rabbi Zvi Hirsch Kohn and siblings Faye Tenzer, Moshe Kohn, Miriam Yorkmark, David Kohn, Pnina Peli and Malka Jagendorf.

Contributions may be sent to American Committee For Shaare Zedek Medical Center, 55 W. 39th St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018.

