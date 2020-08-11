On June 27, Sally Thomas (née Levin) at 88. She is survived by husband Melvin Thomas; children Cyndie (Barry) Schlossberg, Jill (William) Anthony, Wendy (Bruce) Wolock and Randi (Jonathan) Jacobson; grandchildren Sean Hiken (Lisa Hodges Hiken), Robert (Elizabeth) Hiken, Jed (Marla) Hiken, Tara (Chas) Collins, Matthew Wolock, Jennifer Wolock, Mackenzie Cooke and Maxwell Cooke; great-grandchildren Shea, Seth, Gabriella, Parker and Jacob Hiken, Kyle Rubenstein and Tillie and Paige Collins. She was predeceased by parents Sylvan and Rose Levin; siblings Leonard Levin and Lucille Popper; and grandson Reed Rubenstein (Alisa Tinkham).

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

