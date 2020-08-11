On June 18, Florence Ruth Yaffe (née Kessler) at 94. She is survived by children Harriet Yaffe (Jerry Adams), Renee (Richard) Maier and Ilene (Ian) Salditch; sisters-in-law Charlotte Kessler and Harriet Kessler; grandchildren Jason Maier, Taylor Salditch (Brendan Butler), Blair Salditch and Quinn Salditch; and nieces and nephews Lisa (Gary) Scherr, Suzanne Kessler, Andrea (Marlon) Jahnke and Sean Kessler (Lori Blankenship-Kessler). She was predeceased by husband Dr. Stanley Norman Yaffe; brothers Jerome, David and Irvin Kessler; and parents Harry and Rose Kessler.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

