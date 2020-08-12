On July 15, Michael Hartz of Pikesville at 82. He is survived by daughter Martha Dickinsonl; longtime partner Gail Lefko; and special friend Carol Rosenfeld (Bobby) Allan. He was predeceased by wife Mona Hartz (née Morrow) and parents Bernard and Ruth Hartz.
Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.
On July 15, Michael Hartz of Pikesville at 82. He is survived by daughter Martha Dickinsonl; longtime partner Gail Lefko; and special friend Carol Rosenfeld (Bobby) Allan. He was predeceased by wife Mona Hartz (née Morrow) and parents Bernard and Ruth Hartz.