On June 12, Selma Highkin (née Finkelstein) at 88. She is survived by daughters Sharon (Terry) Fuquay and Linda (Howard) Berg and grandchildren Shelbie Riley (Bryce Kehoe), Michael Riley and Angel Fuquay Crain (Bob Crain). She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years Alvin Highkin who passed away on June 6, 2020 and parents Hyman Finkelstein and Cecelia (Silverstein) Finkelstein.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Similar Posts: